Bayern Munich Star Mats Hummels Responds After Being Questioned for Celebrating Dortmund Goal

Bayern Munich star Mats Hummels has responded following tweets from fans after the German defender was questioned for celebrating Marcel Schmelzer's goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund secured their place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night with a late goal from Schmelzer in their 1-1 draw against Atalanta. Hummels, who played alongside Schmelzer while at Dortmund, sent a tweet out after his fellow countryman scored.

SCHMELLEEEEEEEEEE 😍 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) February 22, 2018

The tweet was met with anger by the Bayern fans, with most of them questioning the centre-backs loyalty to the club.

If you love @BVB then why you left them to their #1 rival??? … — Jorge (@Galaxy__Jorge) February 22, 2018

Despite the tweets that were sent his way, Hummels responded in the most professional way possible and explained that he should be allowed to celebrate a goal that was scored by a dear friend and a former teammate who he played with for many years.

Gotta love the Internet where people try to tell you that you are not allowed to celebrate (with) someone you played for so many years 😂 good night 😁 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) February 22, 2018

Dortmund were nowhere near good enough on the night against a strong Atalanta side, and with Red Bull Salzburg as their opponents for the round of 16 they will need to up their game if they are to finish the season with some silverware.

Up next for die Schwarzgelben is a home fixture against Augsburg on Monday night, a game in which fans are set to boycott. The fans have stated that a Monday night fixture is not acceptable and by boycotting the match the fans will hope to send a message to the league that they must stick to the regular schedule or else the stadiums will become empty.