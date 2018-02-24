Bernardo Silva Claims '3 Weeks' Before Injury Stricken Full-Back Returns for Citizens

Benjamin Mendy could return to the Manchester City squad in March after his teammate, Bernardo Silva, admitted that the Frenchman wants to fulfil his aspirations of going to the World Cup this summer.

Mendy has had a heavily disrupted maiden season in the Premier League, suffering an injury after just four appearances that required the 23-year-old to have surgery on his cruciate ligament.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, the France international, who moved to the Etihad for £52m last summer, is now on the home stretch of his recovery and his former AS Monaco teammate claimed that Mendy should be back in time for the World Cup.

"Yes, of course it's possible, he's someone who works a lot," Silva confirmed - quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "I think he'll be with us in three weeks. If he starts to play and he recovers well, I think he'll be there. I hope so for his sake.





"I'm happy he's almost back. He really wants to go to the World Cup.

Benjamin Mendy is great to watch. So powerful, so fast, so direct. All-action. Crossing’s amazing as well, which is so rare. #MCFC — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) July 24, 2017

"I have spoken about it with him and he told me that it was a great ambition of his to play in that competition. He's going to do everything to be there."

The French national team manager Didier Deschamps has already confirmed that Mendy will be considered for a place in his squad this summer, insisting that finding his "rhythm" could book his spot on the plane to Russia.