Arsenal and Manchester City square off at Wembley in the final of the Carabao Cup to see who's going to win the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

City was dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Wigan Athletic on Monday, ending their hopes of an unlikely quadruple, and Arsenal was beaten at home by Swedish side Ostersunds - although they still advanced 3-2 on aggregate - on Thursday in the Europa League; so it hasn't been the best of weeks for either side.

It's a big moment for Pep Guardiola - his first cup final as Manchester City manager and his side are firm favorites with the bookmakers after blowing nearly everybody they've faced away this season.

The Spaniard is overseeing some of the best football the English game has ever seen, and there is some pressure on him to finally deliver a trophy that his brand of football probably deserves.

For Arsene Wenger, the game represents a huge chance for him to settle down some agitated Gunners supporters - Arsenal currently lies sixth in the Premier League table and looks like the club will struggle to secure a Champions League spot again for next season.

If the Frenchman is able to mastermind a victory over the league leaders at Wembley, he will surely buy himself a bit of breathing space from the fans and perhaps even whip up some wind in the sails for the remainder of the club's season.

Manchester City came out on top when the sides met in the league back in November with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad, but it'll be a completely different game at the home of English football, and it teases to be a fantastic spectacle for the neutral.

Classic Encounter

Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal (Etihad Stadium, December 2013)

This nine-goal thriller from 2013 was a truly unforgettable match in recent Premier League terms.

Manuel Pellegrini's side thrashed the visitors and Premier League leaders at the time thanks to goals from Aguero, Alvaro Negredo, Yaya Toure, David Silva and two from Fernandinho.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Arsenal bagged three times with two coming from Theo Walcott and one from Per Mertesacker, but the Gunners were simply out-attacked on the day.

The way the Citizens have been playing this season, and knowing how poor Arsenal have been in defense at times, you probably shouldn't discount this result actually being repeated.

Team News

Arsenal

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Gunners could be without Aaron Ramsey for Sunday's final - the Welshman has been struggling with a groin injury. The club will also have to make an assessment on Mesut Ozil, who has been ill this week. Alex Lacazette is ruled out after undergoing minor surgery on his knee injury.

Man City

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fabian Delph is unavailable through suspension after seeing red against Wigan on Monday, and Benjamin Mendy is still sidelined. Yaya Toure has been ill this week and will be assessed in the lead up to the game, but Gabriel Jesus, having been out for two months with a knee injury, is expected to return to take up a place on the substitutes bench. The Brazilian has been back in training this week.

Predicted Line Ups

Arsenal (3-4-3): Ospina/Koscielny,Mustafi, Monreal/Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles/Ozil, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan.

Man City (4-3-3): Bravo/Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Zinchenko/Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D.Silva/Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Prediction

Both of these sides are known for their attacking, fluid football and hopefully that's what'll be on display on Sunday, rather than two teams cancelling each other out.

City just has so much firepower and Arsenal's backline has been really shaky this season but, that said, anything can happen in a cup final.

You just have to fancy Pep Guardiola's side to win the game though - they'll certainly have the best chance to do that if their midfield metronomes De Bruyne and David Silva take the game by the scruff of the neck.

PREDICTED SCORE: 3-1 Man City.