Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Still 'Weeks Away' From Returning From Injury

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that Wilfried Zaha is progressing well from his knee injury but is still 'weeks away' from returning to action.





Zaha suffered the injury during the 1-1 draw with Newcastle earlier this month and it was initially reported he could miss almost two months.





The 25-year-old has been in good form for the Eagles this season in the Premier League, appearing 20 times and scoring four goals.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The news that Zaha could be back sooner than expected will come to the relief of Crystal Palace. Manager Roy Hodgson has said that Zaha is ahead of schedule in his recovery, but he will still be out for a few weeks.





According to Football.London, the 70-year-old said: "Wilf is progressing well, but is still weeks away. It looks as he's much further forward in his recovery than he medically should be at this point. Great credit to the medical staff and Wilf himself."