Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool's desire to offer Sadio Mane a new improved contract 'is no secret' as he looks to tie down his best players.

The forward bagged a hat-trick in the 5-0 drubbing of Porto in the Champions League last-16 stage 10 days ago, and has been tipped to put pen to paper on fresh terms in the near future.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's match against West Ham on Saturday (h/t the Mirror) Klopp openly admitted that the Reds were putting plans in place to offer Mane a new deal as he finally begins to recapture the form that made him a firm fan favourite last season.

The German gaffer said: "There’s nothing to do about that - that we want to keep the players together is not a secret. We want to keep Sadio here - keep this team and strengthen it. It’s completely normal."

Mane has struggled for form and fitness in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this term, but has begun to fire on all cylinders since Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona transfer after he regained a regular place in Klopp's team.

The Senegal international has, however, been on fire in UEFA's continental club tournament - Mane plundering six goals and an assist in the five matches he has played in.

In total, the 25-year-old has notched 12 goals and seven assists in 28 matches and will hope to have a good end to this term ahead of the next campaign.

Meanwhile, Klopp also revealed that he had no major injury concerns ahead of the home encounter with the Hammers.

The Reds welcome West Ham to Anfield on Saturday afternoon, and Klopp has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from for the visit of David Moyes' Irons.

He added: “Not really in this moment. Little things always; little stomach [problem] here and there, but should be OK.

"Nobody said today to me that they are still out, but we had one or two players with little issues. Stomach-wise, they should be OK, hopefully. [Nobody is a real doubt] in the moment, no.”