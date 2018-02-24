Liverpool Decide on Transfer Fee to Offer Real Madrid for Key Stopper This Summer

Liverpool have reportedly set a fee that they will offer Real Madrid for goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the summer.

It's no secret Liverpool have had problems in the goalkeeping department and after failing to sign a keeper in the January window, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to solve the goalkeeping crisis in the summer and will look to lure Navas to Anfield.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

As for Navas, he is set to be one of a number of casualties in Madrid this summer with he club set to revamp their squad following what's been an underwhelming La Liga campaign.

According to Spanish news outlet El Gol Digital, Liverpool have set a transfer fee of £44m to bring Navas from the Bernabeu to Merseyside. Navas has kept just five clean sheets in 17 La Liga appearances so far this season, and with Madrid's seemingly never ending transfer saga with David De Gea still apparent, it looks likely Navas will be allowed to leave in the summer.

This isn't the first time he has been linked with the Premier League. During Madrid's pursuit of De Gea, Navas was used as a bargaining tool by Real in the negotiations, however once the deal fell through he remained as Madrid's number one goalkeeper. He has since won consecutive Champions League titles and gained the admiration of Zinedine Zidane.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

According to the report, Liverpool view Navas' £70m release clause as too high, and will be willing to play no more than the £44m they have settled on paying.

Other goalkeepers such as Alisson and Jack Butland have been linked to Liverpool in the last few months, however no approach was made by the Reds to either player.