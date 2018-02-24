Liverpool Fans Pile the Praise on Star Playmaker After Impressive Display in West Ham Win

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn't had the easiest of starts to life at Anfield, coming under heavy criticism at times.

However today saw him overturn his fortunes with a very impressive display during Liverpool's 4-1 hammering of West Ham at Anfield. Emre Can put the Reds 1-0 after half an hour, before Chamberlain played through Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's second of the game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Further goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane secured all three points for Liverpool, and although Chamberlain may not have scored, fans were more impressed with his all round game during the win.

It was the first time Chamberlain has completed a full 90 minutes for Liverpool since the game against Manchester City in January and has helped his side move up to second in the Premier League table temporarily with Manchester United playing Chelsea on Sunday.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to heap the praise on Chamberlain following his fine performance.

Much better second half from Chamberlain, he was a lot more aggressive and direct with his play. How he should always play. #LFC — VJ (@StillMagic10) February 24, 2018

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain been as good as anyone in the second half, quietly impressive. Man City his standout performance so far but this has been very good. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 24, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain's really stepped it up in the second-half. Phenomenal assist for Salah's goal and almost bags another there. Mane has to score. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 24, 2018

Where are the people that said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moving to #Liverpool was a mistake?



I want to ask them something — Nteoniro Bertram (@nteoniro) February 24, 2018

Thought Oxlade-Chamberlain was brilliant today. Caused their defence constant problems. #LFC — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) February 24, 2018

Fantastic from the Reds, with the fourth goal a particular highlight. Milner, Robertson and Karius all excellent but Oxlade-Chamberlain MoM for me. He was superb in the second half. #LFC — Red Mysterio (@redmysterio96) February 24, 2018

Front 3 fantastic as always, Robertson and Oxlade-Chamberlain very impressive too. #LFC — Shailesh Dalvi (@Shai_lfc) February 24, 2018

He'll be hoping he can replicate the form he showed today when Liverpool host Newcastle on Saturday in their next Premier League game as they look to strengthen their claim for second place in the league.