Liverpool Target 'Interested' in Making Move to Anfield Before World Cup as Transfer Talks Progress

By 90Min
February 24, 2018

Liverpool transfer target Alisson Becker is interested in joining the Merseyside club before the World Cup and talks between the Reds and AS Roma are progressing, according to a report from Brazilian media.

Esporte claims that despite recent insistence from Jurgen Klopp that Loris Karius was the club's number one, the Reds are still in the hunt for the Roma stopper. The report states that they are still the Brazilian's most likely summer destination, and that Liverpool's talks with Alisson are at a more advanced stage than his talks with other interested parties - Real Madrid and PSG.

A recent upturn in form by Jurgen Klopp's current preferred number one Karius had led to reports that Liverpool's interest in the potential replacement had cooled, but this fresh news will likely come as a relief to supporters as both Karius and teammate Simon Mignolet's form has been inconsistent at best.

The transfer would also mean Liverpool could, for a time, field the world's most expensive goalkeeper and defender, following the £75m arrival of Virgil van Dijk in January.

The impending arrival of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita for £55m this summer would easily see Liverpool's squad become one of the most expensive in world football.

Alisson's potential arrival then, ahead of a huge summer of football where he will represent Brazil at the World Cup, could give Liverpool fans reason to be excited ahead of the new Premier League season.

