Man Utd & Juventus 'Reach Agreement' Over Matteo Darmian Summer Transfer

Matteo Darmian's transfer saga to Juventus appears to finally be drawing to a close after an 'agreement' was struck between the Italians and Manchester United.

The full-back has been the subject of huge interest from the reigning Serie A champions for the past 12 months and, according to the Mirror, looks set to return to his homeland after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Darmian hasn't started a game for United for over a year after Jose Mourinho opted to freeze him out of the first-team picture, and his last appearance for the club came last December as a late substitute in the 3-1 win over Arsenal in north London.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

With little to no game time since then, the Italy international has finally realised his time with the Premier League giants is at an end and should complete a summer move to Turin if these reports are to be believed.

Darmian has failed to impose himself in the Red Devils' starting lineup despite having to compete with winger-turned-defender Antonio Valencia for much of his spell in the north west.

The 28-year-old began life with United in decent nick, but has steadily fallen out of the race for a starting berth under Mourinho and predecessor Louis Van Gaal.

When we sell Matteo Darmian to Inter Milan in the summer. pic.twitter.com/I7a6JTb4J4 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 20, 2018

(You may also be interested in Mourinho Challenges Paul Pogba to 'Earn His Trust' & Praises French Star's Reaction to Being Dropped)



Darmian has been touted as a potential departure for the past three transfer windows, but no permanent or loan switch has taken place despite rumours failing to dissipate.

It appears that Max Allegri will now offer him a way back to Italy's top flight - the league he used to ply his trade in with Torino - as the Italian looks to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of next season.

Matteo Darmian to Juventus in the summer apparently. Strange. I thought Juventus only sign defenders who can actually defend? Ah well, as long as he’s gone in the summer then I don’t care where he goes to. #mufc — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 23, 2018

Juve need a replacement for veteran right-back Stephan Leichsteiner who is approaching the end of his career, and Darmian would also provide competition for places on the opposite flank with one-time Chelsea target Alex Sandro.



Napoli and Roma are also thought to hold interest in Darmian's services, but they would have to be quick to prevent I Bianconeri from snapping him up.

