Nabil Fekir's Agent Provides Arsenal Huge Boost Ahead of Potential Summer Move

Arsenal have been given a massive transfer boost after the agent of reported target Nabil Fekir hinted that a move away from Lyon this summer could be a possibility for the player.

Fekir has played for the French side since 2013, appearing 145 times for the club and scoring 55 goals. But this season has particularly been great for the Frenchman, appearing 31 times in all competitions so far and netting 21 goals.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Lyon in the summer, with Arsenal being one of the reported interested clubs.

The player's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, has hinted that an exit from Lyon this summer could be an option for Fekir, however he also said it was too early to discuss that now and they have time to make a decision.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

According to Telefoot via the Metro, he said: "It's too early to talk about it. We have time, that's the straight line. There are important goals and he is already in a big club. After considering my relationship with [Lyon president] Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision."

With the help of Fekir, Lyon are currently fourth in Ligue 1, six points behind third-placed Marseille. They have also reached the quarter-finals of the French Cup where they will play Caen.

The Ligue 1 club are also set to play CSKA Moscow next month in the round of 16 of the Europa League after securing a 4-1 aggregate win over Villarreal on Thursday in the previous round.





But their attention now will be on the league as they face St-Etienne tomorrow at home.