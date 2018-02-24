PHOTO: Images Leaked of Liverpool's Potential Home Kit for Next Season

Images have surfaced online regarding Liverpool's new kits for the 2018/19 season, although the rumoured 'lilac' strip was nowhere to be seen.

According to Footy Headlines, earlier in the week we reported that the Reds next season could be donning a 'lilac' strip as their third kit for next season, however the latest leak on their site suggests that will not be the case.

🔴 LEAKED: Liverpool 18-19 home kit - better look: https://t.co/lfUKIP7Gz3 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 23, 2018

Liverpool's home kit for next season will continue with their traditional red, with the addition of a button and collar, while a white stripe will appear on the shoulder.

The away kit will be slightly different to the colour initially thought, while the third seems to have been completely altered altogether.

Image by Adam Barnish

Image by Adam Barnish

(You may also be interested in Owen Hargreaves Urges Liverpool to Make a Statement of Intent by Signing 'Brilliant' Stopper)

In terms of the away kit (top), the purple colour remains the same with a darker shade across the shoulders, although the slight change comes in the colour of the crest, New Balance and club sponsor logo Standard Charted, which has changed from neon yellow to orange.

The big change comes with the third kit, which has changed from the apparent lilac colour to a white and grey combination.

Grey dons the sleeves, while the body of the top appears to be a combination of white and grey, with the crest, New Balance and club sponsor logo Standard Charted in the traditional Liverpool red.