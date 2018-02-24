PSG and Real Madrid Ready Summer Bids for Inter Captain Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi will be the subject of a transfer window tug-of-war between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as both sides prepare bids to lure the Inter captain away from the San Siro this summer.

It was reported earlier this week that Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Icardi, had confirmed interest from two clubs in January in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, and admitted that she would be willing to listen to offers from other clubs.

Inter captain Mauro Icardi is being linked with a summer move to the Premier League 👉 https://t.co/RueniRSVBg pic.twitter.com/BoRpqxdFzk — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 16, 2018

And now Football Italia are reporting that PSG will offer €40m for Icardi in the summer as a replacement for Edison Cavani, who is expected to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of this season.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Icardi as they too expect one of their star players to leave in the summer. Karim Benzema has scored only seven goals for Los Blancos so far this season, having netted 20 or more in six of his last seven seasons.

He is expected to depart as part of a major overhaul at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Football Italia reporting that they may outbid their French rivals with a fee of €45m.

A lot could depend on what other business both teams do in the summer. Real Madrid have many options as to whom could replace Benzema, having been linked to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool's Mo Salah and Spurs striker Harry Kane.





There were also suggestions that Neymar could leave PSG for Real, which would give the French side money and cause to snap up Icardi.





The Inter striker has made 170 appearances for the Nerazurri since joining from Sampdoria in 2013, scoring 96 goals.