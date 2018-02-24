Report Questions Paul Pogba's Future as Man Utd Eye OGC Nice Midfielder in £35m Transfer

Manchester United are weighing up a move for OGC Nice star Jean Michaël Seri amidst rumours that José Mourinho's strained relationship with Paul Pogba has become worse.

The French midfielder - who cost United £89m back in 2016 - has appeared to fall out of favour under Mourinho and was recently left out of the club's starting lineup in the Champions League.

Manchester United have Paul Pogba, Alexis Sánchez, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial among others. Such immense creative talent. Would like to see them let off the leash and cause damage. It’s about time. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 22, 2018

The arrival of Nemanja Matić last summer sent a message that Pogba would be given a more forward-thinking role in the Manchester United first-team - something that allowed the 34-year-old to thrive at Juventus.

Despite an impressive start to the campaign, Pogba has struggled to maintain his form in recent weeks and from the outside looking in, it appears the Frenchman could be better off looking to ply his trade elsewhere.

According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United could be willing to let Pogba leave the club this summer and have made "fresh contact" with Seri's representatives as a result, with the Red Devils eyeing a £35m move for the Ivorian midfielder.

Seri announced himself in European football last season by helping guide Nice to a place in the Europe League. The 26-year-old's box-to-box style of play offered Les Aiglons a brilliant dynamic in their midfield and he had attracted interest from across Europe as a result.





The former Porto loanee often draws comparisons to Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté due to his incredible athleticism and stamina - a quality that has become very desirable for a modern midfielder.