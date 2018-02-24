Tottenham Look to Tie Down 5 Stars to New Deals as Alderweireld Departure Rumours Intensify

Tottenham are looking to tie down as many as five of their current stars to new contracts after a number of impressive recent performances, according to The Times.





Mauricio Pochettino's side have recorded wins against the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks, while draws against Liverpool in the Premier League and Juventus in the Champions League have highlighted Spurs' credentials as one of Europe's top sides.

Harry Kane has now scored 9 goals in his last 9 games in the Champions League.



It was always going to be him. pic.twitter.com/ZLGyA5klKC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2018

With that being said, chairman Daniel Levy is hoping to keep the core of the current squad together for the next couple of seasons, with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli among five players set to be rewarded with new deals.

The England duo have been key for Pochettino's side this season, and could be set to land deals in excess of £110k-a-week at the end of the season.

The new deals don't stop with the English pair however, as Tottenham hope to agree a one-year contract extension with centre-back Jan Vertonghen, while the club are also confident in extending deals for Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min, although talks are yet to begin.

For all the talk of players remaining at Tottenham, one man who looks to be heading the exit door is Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld.

The 28-year-old, who recently appeared in Spurs' 2-2 draw against Rochdale in the FA Cup 5th round, is struggling to agree a new deal with the club, leaving the door open for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid to make a move at the end of the season.