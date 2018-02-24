West Ham Jump to Front of Jonny Evans Queue as Arsenal's Relationship Sours With West Brom

West Ham may have emerged as favourites to sign West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans in the summer, after Arsenal soured their relationship with the club in January.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Arsenal made a late bid of £12m for Evans despite Alan Pardew publicly warning that any bid made for Evans needed to be made early so the Baggies could secure a replacement.

This is thought to have insulted those at the Hawthorns and West Ham may now be the front runners for the Northern Irish international.

It is reported that there is a clause in Evans contract with West Brom that means he will be available for as little as £3m in the summer if the club are relegated.

West Ham will want to jump at this opportunity and with their recent upturn in form almost ensuring survival, Moyes is seriously interested in the capture of Evans.

The London side will want to strengthen their back-line come the summer in order to avoid a relegation scare like they have experiences this year.

Securing a player of Evans calibre would be an excellent capture, especially with the likes of Jose Fonte and James Collins heading towards the end of their careers at the top level.

However, if Evans is available for just £3m in the summer, there will inevitably be a whole host of clubs looking to secure his signature. This is where West Ham may suffer because if a top four club is interested, the 30-year-old will be tempted to grab the chance of playing in the Champions League next season.