World Cup Countdown: 17 Weeks to Go - 1950 Year in Review

1950 was arguably the most important year in the FIFA World Cup's history. The tournament had successfully rose from its 12 year slumber through one of the most incredible finals in the competitions history, and in front of record attendances.

While 1950 proved to be a pivotal year in the tournament's history, it also proved be a hugely important year both culturally and politically. Below are some of the key events of the the year 1950:

Other Sporting Events

Portsmouth won their second and last top flight title, finishing level on points with Wolverhampton Wanderers but claiming the championship thanks to a superior goal average.



Arsenal claimed their third FA Cup, beating Liverpool 2-0 in the final with a team that included former England cricketer Dennis Compton.

In rugby union, Wales triumphed in the Five Nations, winning the Grand Slam, while Cambridge won the 96th annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race.

Joey Maxim became the light-heavyweight champion of the world, stopping champion Freddie Mills in 10 rounds, and Ezzard Charles retained his heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over Joe Louis in New York.

Film

The big winner at the 23rd Academy Awards was All About Eve, a flick about a well respected but ageing Broadway star, that took home six awards from 14 nominations.

Disney's Cinderella was also released, as was Billy Wilder classic Sunset Boulevard, while John Wayne, Bob Hope, Big Crosby and Betty Grable were among the year's biggest money-making stars.

Music

In the years preceding the birth of rock 'n' roll, jazz and swing music reigned supreme.

Frank Sinatra was probably the most famous musician in the world, despite having something of a career slump in the early 1950s.

Other incredible artists like Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Fats Domino were also cutting their teeth as captivating performers.

Literature

In October, C.S Lewis's first novel The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, first of The Chronicles of Narnia series, was released in the United Kingdom.

Prolific author Agatha Christie wrote two books, the revered John Steinbeck released Burning Bright, while philosopher Bertrand Russell won Nobel Prize in Literature.

Politics

While politics in 2018 is incredibly hectic and seems to become more complicated every day, it wasn't any simpler 68 years ago.

In 1945, Labour and Clement Attlee shocked the Conservatives, whose leader, Winston Churchill, was largely seen as a redundant figure after leading the nation through World War Two, and were still in power five years later.

Across the pond, Democrat Harry S. Truman saw the USA through the last stages of WWII and into the early stages of the Cold War, while Joseph Stalin was entering the final three years of his Soviet Union dictatorship.