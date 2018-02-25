Alan Pardew 'Hopeful' Over West Brom Stay as Pressure Mounts After Huddersfield Defeat

Alan Pardew has revealed his 'hope' over keeping the West Bromwich Albion manager's job after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The loss at the Hawthorns means that it is now just one win in 14 matches for Pardew since he replaced Tony Pulis in the dugout.

The under-pressure gaffer face a chorus of boos during and after the game as the pitiful Baggies slipped to yet another defeat, and the ex-Crystal Palace boss was quoted by the Birmingham Mail as he seemingly pleaded with owner Guochuan Lai to retain his services.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

He said: "Well, I hope so but obviously that decision is not with me. This was our opportunity to get us rolling and of course we’ve let that slip.

“Unfortunately we can’t wind the clock back. As much as I can say this or make excuses about that, we’ve lost a game against Huddersfield.

“We’ve got to go to the next game, stick our chest out, show a bit of pride and try and win a game of football.”

"West Brom are definitely going down" #WBA fan Les reckons his side will be in the Championship next season, but doesn't blame Alan Pardew. #BBC606 pic.twitter.com/DQfcS1o0vv — BBC 606 (@bbc606) February 24, 2018

Goals from Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie put the Terriers on their way to a routine win, with Craig Dawson's consolation from a set piece not enough to quell the baying home mob.

Indeed, chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning' rained down from the terraces aimed at Pardew, and he admitted that he felt the same frustration that West Brom supporters did over their position at the foot of the Premier League table.

He added: “It’s frustration. This team has won three games in 37 – that says everything. We’ve got to find a way, whichever way it is, to win a game.

“My job is to try and get ourselves up as best we can for next week and try and win away from home. That’s what I’m going to try and do.”