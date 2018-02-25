Arsenal Handed Major Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final as Aaron Ramsey Returns to Full Fitness

Arsenal have been handed a key boost ahead of their Carabao Cup final match against Manchester City, with midfield ace Aaron Ramsey recovering from a groin injury in time for the big game.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Welsh international has battled back from the injury he picked after his side's 5-1 Premier League win over Everton at the start of the month, a game in which Ramsey scored an emphatic favourite. The 27-year-old's return will a real boost for the Gunners, as they look to upset Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Great night for me personally and a brilliant response from the team👊 #hatrick ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Cq3WlvwaOv — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) February 3, 2018

The report also claimed that Arsenal's £55m record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been spending the last two weeks working solely on his fitness, as he looks to recapture the sharpness that saw him become one of the most feared strikers in Bundesliga. The Gabonese international is set to start against the Citizens, and will be hoping to give his side a real edge upfront.

Arsenal haven't won the League Cup since 1993, but have a prolific history in the FA Cup - which they have won on a record 13 occasions. While the League Cup is often dismissed by pundits as an unnecessary distraction, Gunners boss Arsène Wenger has repeatedly stated the importance of winning the competition in the build-up to the cup final.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have emerged as a surprise contender to sign Real Madrid's Gareth Bale at the end of the season. The Welsh winger is strongly rumoured to leave Los Blancos at the end of the campaign, as Zinedine Zidane looks to shake-up his struggling squad. Arsenal are likely to face stiff competition for Bale's signing, with the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs also thought to be interested.