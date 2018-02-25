Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park with a late goal from Harry Kane in the 88th minute. Kane and Co had numerous chances throughout the game, but were stopped by resolute goalkeeping from goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

The first and only goal of the game came in the 88th minute and undid all of Palace's strong defence with a moment of brilliance from Kane.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was forced to make changes in this Sunday's afternoon Premier League fixture after his injury list continued to grow. Hodgson handed a first start for academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence after Joel Ward joined Palace's phenomenally long injury list.

Another injury to the South East London side was midfielder Yohan Cabaye who picked up an adductor muscle injury in training this week, with Jairo Riedewald replacing him.

Tottenham manager Mauricco Pochettino was without Belgian duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in this London derby. Alderweireld missed out due to a minor hamstring injury and Vertonghen was unavailable after taking a heavy knock to his ankle in training on Saturday. It also marked Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela's 100th Premier League appearance.

The game started brightly with Tottenham starting the better of both teams after ten minutes, controlling the ball in the middle of the park and setting a high tempo. They passed the ball freely to each other setting up a golden chance at just 11 minutes in.

A misjudged clearance from defender Patrick van Aanholt allowed the ball to fall into the path of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who took a shot first time forcing Wayne Hennessey to make a crucial save.

But Spurs didn't take their chance and allowed Palace to find more room in the final third to take a chance in front of goal. The home side grew in confidence, keeping their defense compact making it difficult for Serge Aurier and Christian Eriksen on the right to find any pockets.

The game settled down, losing its high tempo start when the away side had a penalty appeal denied on the half-hour mark. Another miss clearance Palace forcing the ball to Kane who is brought down by Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Referee Kevin Friend pointed to the penalty spot, but the linesman ruled the England striker offside. A lucky escape for Palace.

The second half started as the first did, Spurs trying to break down the defense and controlling the game with their fine passing. At 53 minutes, Kane was unable to score once again. Eriksen dinked a beautiful cross that dropped right to the feet of Kane around two-yards out, but he directed his shot just wide.

Tottenham continued knocking on the door of Hennessey's goal, forcing the Welsh goalkeeper to make another save after a vicious shot from Aurier on the inside-right channel. They made their first substitute of the game in the 65th minute with Lucas Moura making his Premier League debut replacing Erik Lamela.

But the deadlock was broken finally, much to the heartbreak of the home fans. Eriksen whipped in a beautiful cross in the 88th minute to find the head of no other than Kane. His 150th goal for his club.

"Harry Kane - he's one of our own" rang loudly around Selhurst Park from the away fans who felt their nerves increasing as the 90-minute mark approached.

Tottenham continue to knock and took them up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Hodgson will be proud of how his players performed despite dropping all three points. Tottenham now will turn their attention to their midweek game against Rochdale in their FA Cup replay at Wembley.