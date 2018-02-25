David Moyes Reveals West Ham Worked 'Most of the Week' to Stop Liverpool's Deadly Front Three

West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed he worked "most of the week" trying to figure out how to suppress Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but all three members of Liverpool's attacking trio still managed to find the back of the net.

Michail Antonio grabbed a consolation goal in the Hammers' 4-1 defeat at Anfield but the game was already dead and buried by then.

The first half appeared to show a lot of promise with Emre Can's header the only difference between the sides at the break, and Moyes could draw the positives from the opening 45 minutes in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Football London.

"We played quite well in the first half," he said. "I thought we showed good moments, maybe a bit unfortunate not to go a goal ahead. Liverpool had chances as well which we knew would be the case and we had to make the most of ours. But, there was some good stuff in the first half and I was happy but certainly not the second half."

On Liverpool's attacking trio, Moyes added: "It is really difficult to deal with them. We worked most of the week to try and find a way to deal with them and try to contain them the best we could and I think there was parts of the game where we did."

He refused to admit that West Ham were never destined to get anything out of the fixture by saying: "I'd never say it was a free hit. We have drawn with Arsenal, played well against Manchester City, beat Chelsea at home so this is another top team we wanted to produce a similar performance against."

The Hammers have a crucially more winnable relegation scrap away at Swansea next Saturday which could prove to be a vital six pointer to lift the club away from relegation danger.