Former West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Admits London Stadium 'Isn't a Football Stadium'

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has expressed his belief that the club's London Stadium "isn't a football stadium".

The Croatian, who was dismissed as Hammers boss in November, was giving his honest verdict on the new arena while working for beIN Sports.

The stadium has been criticised for its perceived lack of atmosphere, especially in comparison to the club's former home, Upton Park.

And Bilic is clearly of the opinion that the stadium, which was built originally for use at the 2012 Olympics, is not suitable for football.

He did, however, offer a less blunt assessment while still manager of West Ham when speaking on Match of the Day.

"When you say it doesn't feel like Upton Park, it is kind of negative," he said. "London Stadium is like a new home: you love it but not the same.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"It takes time, it is the same here. So many things are brilliant about it."

Bilic was similarly enthusiastic earlier this season when asked about his side's tentative start to life in the new stadium.

“This is becoming and it has already become our home,” he said. “We cannot wait to play here again. That is the situation now, we feel it is our home. It will never be Upton Park, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be our home.





“That can only come with good results and good individual performances, and good memories from the games, especially those games, the big ones."