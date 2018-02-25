Frank Lampard Claims David Moyes' Inclusion of Mario & Lanzini Proved Pivotal in West Ham Defeat

Former West Ham United youth product Frank Lampard has stated he believes boss David Moyes should not have set out his side in such an attacking manner ahead of their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, claiming the inclusion of both Joao Mario and Manuel Lanzini proved pivotal in their downfall.

While the Hammers were very much still in the contest at half-time, trailing by only a solitary Emre Can goal, the hosts eventually strolled to victory thanks to second-45 strikers courtesy of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 4-1 West Ham



Can, Firmino, Mane and Salah - his 23rd in the #PL this season - complete a comfortable win for Liverpool#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/VyboKJLr3E — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018

Michail Antonio did get his name on the scoresheet a minute before the hour mark to add some dignity to the scoreline for the west Londoners, however, the Irons were outclassed for the most part, and the ex-Upton Park graduate insisted Moyes' attacking lineup played a significant role in that.

"I understand what Moyes is saying, first half they were in the game, but I think they had a problem tactically playing Mario and Lanzini", Lampard told BBC's Match of the Day on Saturday evening.

"They are similar players and want the ball to feet. In terms of playing those two at Liverpool, maybe they shouldn’t have done."

West Ham banner at Anfield today. 😳 pic.twitter.com/AaRA3DWs0Z — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) February 24, 2018

West Ham have benefited on many occasions so far this term in opting for a more defensive-minded approach when facing sides vying for a Champions League finish, claiming points from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this year.

However, Moyes' search for his first ever managerial win at Anfield with any team may go some way in explaining as to why the Hammers fielded a more expansive XI.

The Irons now lie in 13th place in the Premier League following this weekend's defeat, just three points above the drop zone.