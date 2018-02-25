Jupp Heynckes Praises 'Clever' Hertha as Stubborn Visitors Take Draw From Bavaria

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes believes that he can't attribute any blame to the Bavarians after Pál Dárdai's "stubborn" Hertha BSC dug deep to claim a point at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.





Early chances for Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben were kept out by Die Alte Dame, with veteran winger Franck Ribéry wasting Bayern's best opportunity of the match.





Both Sven Ulreich and Rune Jarstein were largely untroubled throughout the match, with both sides only registering a combined eight shots on target throughout the 90 minutes.

💬 #Heynckes: "Kingsley #Coman suffered a capsular injury. The doc doesn't think it's too serious. We'll see how it develops in the next days." #FCBBSC

"My team had a good approach to the match today despite the goalless draw," Heynckes said after the full-time whistle - quoted by the club's official website. "We were very committed.





"We had gilt-edged chances we didn't use, especially in the first half. It's tough against opponents who're clever in defence. Hertha did a good job.





"We can live with the point, I can't blame my team at all. We missed many chances, which is unusual, but days like this happen."





Austrian full-back David Alaba also spoke after the match, claiming that Hertha were a very "awkward" side to try anbeat.

"The match wasn't easy. Our opponents were awkward, they were very well-organised in defence and closed down the space," Alaba added.





"We created chances nonetheless, but you have to take them if you want to win. Unfortunately, we didn't make the most of them today."