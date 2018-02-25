Kylian Mbappe has selected his ultimate dream team, and it's every bit as special as the young Paris Saint-Germain striker himself.

Unlike some footballers, Mbappe has not allowed club or country ties to blind his decision-making, selecting only one PSG teammate and one Frenchman. His love for Cristiano Ronaldo has also not stopped him from including Ronaldo's arch-nemesis Lionel Messi.

In goal, he has selected Gianluigi Buffon, widely considered the greatest goalkeeper of the 21st century. World Cup winner Buffon has been at Juventus since 2001 and recently made his 500th league appearance for the Bianconeri.

In front of Buffon is another Italian, the legendary Paolo Maldini, who is partnered at centre-back by Sergio Ramos. Maldini is the only player to have played more Serie A games than Buffon, while Ramos has won three Champions League titles during his time at Real Madrid.

Brazilian full-backs Roberto Carlos and Cafu, both part of the side that won the 2002 World Cup, complete the back four. In midfield, Mbappe has found space for another Brazilian, Ronaldinho. Once considered the best player in the world, Ronaldinho announced his retirement last month.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Zinedine Zidane is the only countryman that Mbappe has selected. Zidane won almost every team and individual honour possible during an illustrious playing career, and is already a Champions League winner as a manager too. Messi completes the midfield.

Mbappe's attacking team is completed by a mouth-watering front three. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is the original Ronaldo, who scored twice for Brazil in the 2002 World Cup final. Completing the lineup is Mbappe's PSG comrade Neymar - the fifth Brazilian in the team.

Eight of the eleven are World Cup winners, but all are legends of the modern game. Mbappe will hope that one day he can be remembered alongside players of this calibre.