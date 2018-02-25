Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Describes West Ham Victory as 'One of the Best Games We Have Played'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described his side's 4-1 victory over West Ham as "one of the best games we have played" after it elevated them up to second in the Premier League.

The Reds' terrifying front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were all among the goals after Emre Can opened the scoring. Substitute Michail Antonio gave the Hammers a consolation goal, but Liverpool could have scored even more, hitting the post twice.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As quoted by The Mirror in his post-match press conference, Klopp said: "When I woke up this morning I didn’t expect a game like this, it was a joy to watch for everybody. It was intense, it was aggressive, it was angry, it was full of desire.

"I saw everything I wish to see in a game of football and it’s not often you see that. We scored from a set-piece too. You only ever talk to me about set-pieces when we suffer from them so it’s nice to score one too.

Reporter: Were you not animated on the touchline because you were relaxed about the result, Jurgen?



Klopp: No, it was freezing. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 24, 2018

"Can we stay second? That depends on other results. We don’t have to worry about that now. It helps us when we have time to train and prepare but we don’t often have the time. I saw a lot of things today we did in training which makes me happy.

"It is not always like this, this is one of the best games we have played, 100 per cent. Our counter pressing was outstanding. That always helps us a lot. We all know David Moyes organises his teams really well, they are back on track since he went there."

Jürgen Klopp's side hammer the Hammers for the third game in a row...#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/UCiMhUlGf9 — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) February 24, 2018

Whether or not Liverpool stay second all depends on the outcome of the Super Sunday between Manchester United and Chelsea. After Saturday's demolition at Anfield, the Reds are back at home again next Saturday to host Newcastle United.



