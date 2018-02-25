Liverpool Plot to Sign Serie A Duo as They Plan to Bolster Squad Ahead of 2018/19 Title Challenge

Liverpool are reportedly planning a summer swoop for two of Serie A's top stars, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of push for their first Premier League title in the 2018/19 season.

As reported by the Times, Reds manager Jürgen Klopp will look to continue his big-money transformation of the club, having already secured powerful centre-back Virgil van Dijk for £75m in the January transfer window. Roma's goalkeeping sensation Alisson and Napoli's midfielder Jorginho are believed to be Klopp's primary targets for the summer transfer window.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

With current first choice keeper Loris Karius still struggling to make a convincing case for holding on to his starting spot, Klopp will firstly look to bring in a tried-and-tested option in Alisson. Despite RB Leipzig prodigy Naby Keita already secured, Jorginho will also be targeted due to Emre Can's likely move to Juventus when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Despite boasting an illustrious past of winning silverware, Liverpool have never won a Premier League title - and haven't won the top tier league title since 1990. With one of the best attacking lineups in Europe, Klopp will look to push for glory next season, and a bolstered back-line will be imperative to achieving their aims.

Meanwhile, reports from Spain have claimed that Liverpool have lined up Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas as a back-up choice to Alisson, but aren't willing to part with any more than £44m for the Costa Rican international. Los Blancos are likely to sign a new keeper in the summer, with Man Utd's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois top of their wish list.



