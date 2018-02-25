Blows for Arsenal and Tottenham as Bayern Munich Steal a March on Transfer Target Malcom

Bayern Munich have edged ahead in the race to snap up coveted Bordeaux forward Malcom, as reported by the Mirror.

The Brazilian came closing to leaving the club in January, with north London giants Arsenal and Tottenham having both held talks with the star's representatives, but the 20-year-old stayed put.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Bordeaux essentially refused to sell their prized asset because they are currently locked in a relegation battle, which Malcom was content to be a part of so long as he is allowed to leave in the summer, despite wanting to go in January.

Apparently Bayern could be his next potential destination, as they are the team with a pressing need for a younger winger, with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben ageing and out of contract this summer.

Arsenal signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Spurs brought in Lucas Moura in January, meaning the door is perhaps more wide open for the Bavarians.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Bordeaux boss Gus Poyet said of the young star: "He is a special player who can win matches on his own. He is often double-marked because his talent is that special.





"In January we were nervous because we almost lost him to the Premier League. We must prepare for this because sooner or later he will leave."

Malcom is having a good season on a personal level - he has hit eight goals and made six assists in 25 league appearances so far, and has drawn praise for his exciting style of play.

