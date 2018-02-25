Manchester United hosts Chelsea on Sunday in a marquee Premier League matchup with serious top-four implications.

United sits second in the table with 56 points, a full 16 points behind leaders Manchester City. But things are bunched up between second and fifth place, as Chelsea is fourth with 53 points and Tottenham is just one point behind in fifth with 52.

Both sides are coming off midweek draws in their respective first legs of the Champions League round of 16. A late Lionel Messi goal for Barcelona spoiled what would have been a massive win for Chelsea, so that tie will head back to the Camp Nou in three weeks' time with the score knotted at 1-1. And United were outplayed by Sevilla in Spain, but heroics from David Da Gea allowed the Reds to eek out a 0-0 draw.

All eyes will be on Jose Mourinho's team sheet, as he made headlines by keeping his $100 million man, Paul Pogba, on the bench in the first leg against Sevilla in favor of Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay (Pogba would come on in the 16th minue due to a Herrera injury). SI.com's Grant Wahl reported that Pogba's agent, Mina Raola, has begun exploring a transfer away from Manchester.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is dealing with an immense amount of pressure, as there is much media speculation that he could be sacked sooner rather than later.

The first league meeting between these two teams came at Stamford Bridge, with hosts Chelsea winning 1-0 on a second-half goal from Alvaro Morata. A win Sunday would be massive for either club. ​

See how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, Feb. 25, 9:05 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBC Sports Live.