Neymar Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was carted off the field in the second half of Sunday's game against Marseille with an apparent ankle injury.

The injury occurred in the 76th minute with PSG leading 3–0. Neymar was crossed up with Marseille midfielder Bouna Sarr before falling and awkwardly landing on his ankle.

Team medics tended to Neymar before taking him off the field in a stretcher. Neymar grimaced from the pain and covered his face with his hands.

PSG will play Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League matchup.