Pundit Dennis Wise Brands Aston Villa Ace Loanee Snodgrass 'Fantastic' After Sheffield Wednesday Win

Former Chelsea player Dennis Wise has heaped praise on Aston Villa loanee Robert Snodgrass, after starring for his side in their 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.





Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Wise was full of praise for the Villains after their win over the Owls, and singled out Snodgrass in his analysis of their strengths. The former England international said:





"I do (see Villa finishing second), I think they'll be up there if I'm being honest."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"The reason being they've got so much experience in there you know, they've got the likes of John Terry sitting at the back, he knows how to motivate and he knows how to help individuals, and they've got some good players, I mean (Robert) Snodgrass is just fantastic."





Snodgrass joined Steve Bruce's side at the start of the current campaign, after being deemed surplus to requirements by then-Hammers boss Slaven Bilić. The Scotland international has enjoyed a spectacular season in the Championship - scoring seven goals and contributing ten assists as his team have propelled their way up the table towards automatic promotion.

With the Hammers struggling for survival in the Premier League, their fans could well be rueing the club's decision to part with a talented winger of Snodgrass' calibre. Liverpool thrashed the David Moyes' side 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon - a result that saw the east Londoners drop to 13th in the table, just three points away from the dreaded relegation zone.

In other news, Aston Villa's veteran defender has outlined his plans to return to his former club Chelsea in the near future, as he looks to train as a coach. The 37-year-old is widely expected to retire at the end of the current season, and has made no secret of his desire to eventually manage the club he captained to great success during the club's golden era.