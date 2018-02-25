Real Madrid Set to Push to Sign Fringe Man Utd Star After Contract Talks Break Down

Real Madrid are ready to explore the possibility of signing Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season and speculation rife that he will push to leave Old Trafford.

Martial, signed by Louis van Gaal from Monaco in 2015, has been one of United's most productive players this season, scoring 11 goals and making 6 assists in all competitions, but has still not fully gained the trust of manager Jose Mourinho, it seems.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Frenchman has looked dangerous but is not being afforded a consistent run of games, instead starting every so often and appearing off the bench quite a lot.

Martial is now said to be considering his future at the club after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, who has come in from Arsenal and started playing from the left.

As reported by Marca, talks with the club over a new deal have broken down in the midst of his lack of game time, and the 22-year-old has emerged as a target for Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is understood to be an admirer of his compatriot and is thought to be after replacing Karim Benzema and/or Gareth Bale this summer as he seeks to usher in a new dawn of 'Galacticos'.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

United certainly won't want to lose Martial, who has demonstrated special ability since coming to English football. He was particularly bright in his debut season, but has struggled to hit the same heights under the management of Mourinho.

Tottenham and Inter have also been credited with interest in the winger, who should take to the field against Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in the hope of impressing.

