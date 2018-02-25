Report: Samir Nasri Set to Receive One Year Ban by UEFA

Former Manchester City and Arsenal star Samir Nasri’s year has now gone from bad to worse, with the Frenchman set to be disciplined by UEFA with a one year ban from professional football.

By 90Min
February 25, 2018

The 30-year-old was most recently playing for Turkish side Antalyaspor, but on deadline day Nasri’s contract was terminated by mutual consent between both player and club.

According to Spanish publication Marca, this was due to the fact that Nasri is set to be handed a ban from UEFA for his now-infamous trip to the ‘Drip Doctor’s’ back in 2016, where the treatment that he received was set to contradict UEFA’s anti-doping regulations.

The former France international was hoping to return to football’s elite with rumours linking him to La Liga strugglers Las Palmas- who were looking to replace star man Jonathan Viera, who decided to ditch Spain for China.

Unfortunately now for Nasri, his return to La Liga- after playing a season on loan with Sevilla last year- seems to be dead in the water.

Nasri’s original punishment was actually set to be a two year ban, but luckily for the Frenchman the Court of Arbitration of Sport decided to half the sentence.

Nasri’s visit to the drip doctor’s clinic made headlines after the midfielder’s Twitter account was reportedly hacked by his then-girlfriend Anara Atanes in 2016.

