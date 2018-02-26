7 of the Biggest Game Nights to Look Forward to Next Month

With football reaching the business end of the season, the race for silverware is starting to simmer. From heavyweight clashes in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A, to some epic return legs in the Champions League, the month of March is going to serve up some memorable nights with your pals.

Here are seven game nights that you simply cannot miss out on...

1. Arsenal vs Manchester City (March 1st)

Starting us off on the first day of the month is a crucial Premier League matchup that could all but secure a third Premier League title for Manchester City, whose lead at the top of the table seems unassailable.

They travel to North London to take on the under-performing Gunners, with Arsene Wenger aware that another finish outside of the top four could finally see him being shown the door at the Emirates Stadium.

2. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (March 4th)

Barcelona remain unbeaten this season and victory over closest La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou will give the Blaugrana even more breathing space at the summit of the Spanish top flight.

Leo Messi and co will be wary of Los Colchoneros, who have a tendency to put in big-game performances when needed, so don't be surprised if the Catalan side's undefeated run this season comes crashing down in front of a home crowd.

3. Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (March 6th)

Arguably the biggest tie of the Champions League round of 16 matches, it's anyone's guess as to who will come out on top as two of the biggest clubs in world football come together on the grandest stage.

With the second leg being played in Paris, the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be hoping to turn around a 3-1 deficit and banish the memory of last year's nightmare at the Nou Camp.

You can never write out Los Blancos in the Champions League, but the star-studded Parisian's will be going hell-for-leather from the first whistle.

4. Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus (March 7th)

With Max Allegri's side having reached two of the last three Champions League finals, they'll be hoping it's third time lucky before veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon puts away his gloves, but there is an almighty test ahead of them at Wembley.

After an impressive 2-2 draw in the first leg, the North London side will be hoping to overwhelm Juventus in London. Few teams have gone to Turin and dominated like Spurs did, and with beating the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on their way to winning the group, they will be itching to cause another upset.

5. Manchester United vs Liverpool (March 10th)

One of the biggest rivalries in world football will again take centre stage when Manchester United and Liverpool clash in the Premier League. Both teams are chasing a Champions League spot this season, making this fixture even more significant.

Home advantage to Jose Mourinho's side will make them favourites, but Liverpool's attacking threat have been on fire this season and we could be set for a classic encounter between England's two most successful sides of all time.

6. Inter Milan vs Napoli (March 11th)

The Serie A title race has been the most interesting one in a while, due to Napoli's great run of form, with the Sicilian side set to push Juventus all the way as they aim to take the Scudetto away from the Old Lady.

A stern test for Maurizio Sarri's men will be a trip to Milan to face Inter Milan, who at one point looked to be Serie A title contenders themselves. While Napoli will go into the game full of confidence, the Nerazzurri may well fancy a memorable win at home.

7. RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich (March 17th)

The Bundesliga title race has been a foregone conclusion ever since Jupp Heynckes was given the interim manager's position in Bavaria, with Bayern Munich opening an imposing league at the top of the table.

Despite Die Klassiker happening just a few weeks after, Bayern will feel an away trip to RB Leipzig will be far more significant than the visit of Borussia Dortmund, and anything but a win could derail their Bundesliga hopes.

