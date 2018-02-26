Annual Sunday Times Report Names Everton Among Best UK Companies to Work For

Everton Football Club have been named as one of the best companies to work for in the United Kingdom after appearing in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies list, an annual ranking and survey of Britain's finest employers that is widely acknowledged as one of the most extensive studies into employee engagement in the country.

Everton placed 96th in the mid-size companies category and are the only football club, or indeed professional sports club, to feature.

The Toffees scored particularly well in the 'My Company' factor, finishing 20th overall, which measures the level of engagement that staff feel with their job and organisation. The club also finished 44th overall in 'Giving Something Back', recognising how staff feel about local impact.

Prof. Denise Barrett-Baxendale MBE, Director and Deputy Chief Executive of Everton, said: "Receiving this accolade from Best Companies and The Sunday Times shows that Everton is one of the best places to work in the UK, something we are all extremely proud of.

"The club, Everton in the Community and Everton Free School are only as strong as its workforce and we have a lot of talented, dedicated and ambitious people who have grasped the opportunity to succeed and become leaders in their field.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Our People Strategy has allowed us to take on feedback from our staff and create an inspired, inclusive and diverse workplace in which they can pursue the extraordinary.

"We have incorporated a host of changes to make this possible including a review of pay and benefits, enhanced internal communications, upgraded learning and development programmes and tangible opportunities for internal progression.

"As a football club and a heritage institution we contribute to the rich tapestry of our city region but I also think we must acknowledge how the city of Liverpool and Merseyside has helped play a part in our ranking.

(You may also be interested in 'Wayne Rooney Reveals Why He Snubbed a Lucrative Move Abroad in Favour of Everton Return')

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"Liverpool is a great place to live, work and play - it's friendly, vibrant, cultural, modern and fun which has helped us recruit and attract some of the finest talent - not just in the country but the world."

Everton will continue to improve the working lives of staff by implementing a relocation plan that will see employees move from various separate offices around Goodison Park into the 'world famous' Royal Liver Building on Liverpool's iconic waterfront.

It will mean that all staff are soon to be based under the same roof, aiding internal communication, efficiency, and provide better facilities.

The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies was published in The Sunday Times on 25th February 2018.