Arsenal Fans Call for Hector Bellerin's Departure on Twitter After Carabao Cup Final Performance

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to show their disgust at the peformance of Hector Bellerin in Sunday's Carabao Cup final loss, with many supporters telling the Spaniard to leave the club.

The Gunners traveled to Wembley on Sunday full of optimism that they could cause a shock and beat Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling Manchester City, however what followed was nothing short of a car crash.

Beaten by the better team today#AFCvMCFC pic.twitter.com/zF6TFYB4HY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 25, 2018

Shambolic defending cost Arsenal the game, never more so than the opening goal where German defender Shkodran Mustafi begged the officials for a foul as Sergio Aguero ran through on goal and scored.

Following the horror displays from the Arsenal players, fans took to Twitter to show their displeasure and it seemed as though the fans criticised one player more so than any other, that being the Spaniard Bellerin.

Bellerin should've spent more time studying Sané's 1v1 tendencies instead of pretending to be an intellectual. Oxford interviewee couldn't even clock Sané prefers going to the goal line. — RG (@registability) February 26, 2018

You know the way players should be learnning and improving, Bellerin is regressing. Ever since the United game I never wanted to see him in an Arsenal jersey ever again! — Arslan Ali (@ArslanA1999) February 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in Wenger Defends His Players Despite Question Marks Over Their Commitment in Carabao Cup Final Loss)

Bellerin was embarrassed by Leroy Sane on every occasion as the German winger bet his opponent easily in nearly every one-on-one situation.

It was a typical Arsenal display in which they were spineless at the back, and for Gunners fans they will be hoping that the cup final humiliation will finally be the straw that breaks the camel's back as the club finally move on from the Arsene Wenger era and bring in someone who can sure up the defence and bring this once great team back challenging for the league.