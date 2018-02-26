Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 against Augsburg on Monday night in what was a very sloppy display from the Bundesliga giants.

Marco Reus opened the scoring for the home side early in the first half but his effort was canceled out by Kevin Danso, who equalized midway through the second period.

Dortmund started on top and didn't take them too long to open the scoring. It was the famous trio of Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle and Reus that combined, and after a quick counterattack, that started with Reus, the German forward notched his second goal in as many league games when Martin Hinteregger failed to deal with Schurrle's cross.

Marco Reus is back and scoring regularly for Borussia Dortmund again (via @FoxDeportes) pic.twitter.com/mccqaHZb0b — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 26, 2018

The home side continued to dominate the ball, but despite their possession they didn't have any further chances in the first period.

Augsburg offered very little in the first half with their best chance coming just before the break when Jonathan Schmid's free kick was unconvincingly tipped around the post by the shaky Roman Burki in goal.

After the break the home side continued with their possession game but due to their dominance they became sloppy, and they should have been punished just minutes after the restart. The dangerous Philipp Max curled in a beautiful cross and it was Schmid who latched onto the ball but his header just bounced wide.

As the game wore on Dortmund became more and more sloppy and they were punished as Schmid whipped in a corner and after his first header was saved by Burki, Danso smashed home the ball and Augsburg had a deserved equalizer.

The home side pushed on after conceding and they should have taken the lead with just minutes remaining as the ball broke to the substitute Mahmoud Dahoud on the edge of the box, but the German's effort flew past the post.

The draw means that Dortmund remain second in the league, but they failed to extend the gap between themselves and the chasing pack, and with RB Leipzig up next only a win will do for die Schwarzgelben on Saturday.