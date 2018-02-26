Christian Eriksen's Agent Reveals Host of European Giants Are Interested in Spurs Midfielder

Martin Schoots - Christian Eriksen's agent - has revealed a host of clubs which have shown an interest in his client, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Tottenham midfielder Eriksen has thrived since his move to North London from Dutch giants Ajax in 2013. This season especially, the Danish international has been in sparkling form, having provided nine goals and eight assists in all competitions.

The 26-year-old was a reported target for Barcelona in January, but a move never materialised after the Catalan giants instead secured the services of former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Speaking to Danish outlet BT, Eriksen's agent seemed to confirm Barca's interest as well as interest from a host of other clubs: “I don’t comment on rumours much,” Martin Schoots said, as quoted by Football365.





“But when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment.

The 2017 Danish PFA Player of the Year, @ChrisEriksen8! 🇩🇰 🏆 👏 pic.twitter.com/tVLFGVTkt6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2018

“Since Christian was 14-years-old, big clubs have shown interest. The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona. Since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest.

“It is not all clubs known by the press. Christian is not a guy who wants to talk too much. He talks with his feet.”

Tottenham, however, are thought to be in the process of offering Eriksen a new and improved contract - with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2020. The Spurs star has also previously hinted that a contract extension isn't too far away from being agreed.