Diego Simeone Hails 'Best Performance of the Season' After Atletico Madrid Thrash Sevilla

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has heaped praise on his players after Sunday's emphatic 5-2 win over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.





Antoine Griezmann hit a superb hat-trick as the rampant visitors moved to within seven points of La Liga leaders Barcelona ahead of next weekend's trip to the Nou Camp.





And Simeone has credited his players for winning so convincingly against a side who had lost only once at home in 16 months.

"The second half performance was our best of the season," he said - quoted by Marca. "The team was strong, I knew what I had to do tactically.





"Sevilla have been doing really well with Vincenzo Montella, but we keep improving.





"The system was very well understood by the players. We gained a very important victory over Sevilla."

Simeone also singled out Griezmann for praise, after the Frenchman took his tally for the season to 16 goals. The first of his strikes was an exceptional individual goal, and he later provided Koke with a clever backheel.

"He is very good, an extraordinary footballer," he said. "Everyone is currently in a brilliant run of form.

"We played good football and must continue in this way."

Before Atletico travel to Barcelona, they face Leganes at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

Simeone added: "[Out next rivals] Leganes will be a tough opponent, as they are strong defensively, but we have to once again play at a high level."