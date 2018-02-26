Former Premier League Centre-Back Outlines the 'Problem' Free-Scoring Salah Creates for Defenders

Liverpool's purchasing of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah during the summer appears to be the best bit of business done by a Premier League club this season.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma attacker scored his 31st goal of the season in all competitions (23 in Premier League) for the Reds in a 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday and is showing no signs of slowing down as the campaign draws to its culmination.

Of course, managers must be searching for a way to stop the crafty speedster, who has averaged 0.85 goals per game so far this term. But former Premier League centre-back Silvain Distin doesn't reckon they'll be able to because of the player's special qualities, although he does believe that effective communication could go a long way.

"The problem is he's good running in behind but at the same time if the space isn't there, he's a good link-up player," the ex-Everton man said on Goals on Sunday (H/T Express).





"Every time he gives the ball he moves and it's very difficult to stay with him.

Mohamed Salah is now the first player in Premier League history to score 20 goals with his left-foot in a single season.



Unreal. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HHDUfIGGjY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2018

"The way to stop him is a lot of communication, I'd say, so you can pass him on between central defenders.

"And also make sure you try and reduce the space in behind."

Former Spurs star William Gallas, also speaking on Goals on Sunday, has backed Salah to beat Harry Kane to this season's Golden Boot. The English striker took his league tally to 24 for the season with a goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday, yet Gallas seems fairly confident that the former Blues flop could snatch the crown.

"I'm sure he can score more goals as at the moment he's on fire.

"I'm sure he can finish the top scorer in the Premier League. He has a good chance.

"Although there's Harry Kane. I've played with Harry Kane and I know he will try to get that trophy for the third time. I think Salah has a possibility to finish top scorer."