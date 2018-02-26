Kyle Walker Takes Dig at Former Tottenham Teammates After Finally Earning First Piece of Silverware

Manchester City full back Kyle Walker has fired shots at his former teammates and employers at Tottenham after picking up his first career medal on Sunday evening. City beat Arsenal in a 3-0 victory at Wembley, with Pep Guardiola's men picking up their first trophy of the season.

Walker made the switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer - a £50m move which temporarily made him the world's most expensive defender. Until the move, the 27-year-old had failed to pick up any silverware in his career at all; Tottenham's last triumph being the League Cup back in 2008.

And now, having picked up his very first medal of the season, Walker took a few digs at his former side.

"It's no good having a career and not winning anything so to get the first one for me personally, it's fantastic," he said after the game, according to the Express.

“It's a great feeling to know that I've got one ticked off and hopefully there's many more to come. They always say the first one is the most difficult one so we've got that one ticked off now.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We've got two important cups that we're in and we need to push. We've got a big push until the end of the season.

"We've got to make sure that we're fighting... We're just happy. We're all professional footballers and we all want to win medals.”

While City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan last week, they're still in for a shout of lifting the Champions League in June, and are odds on to pick up the Premier League at the end of the season. A treble is well within grasp for Guardiola and his side.