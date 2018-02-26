Lionel Messi Sets Yet Another La Liga Goal Scoring Record Following Girona Brace

Five time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has broken yet another record in his never ending catalogue of incomprehensible brilliance, after putting two goals past Girona on Saturday in Barcelona's crushing 6-1 win.

It's a bit of a routine for the Flea at this point. Having won everything he can in club football, Messi's only way to better his CV anymore is by shattering records, which he seems to do every other week.

His latest of which comes as his goals against Girona this weekend have ensured that he has now scored league goals against more Spanish sides than any other player in history - 36 different victims in total - via Sport. This breaks the previously joint record of Messi, Aritz Aduriz and Raul; all three had previously scored against 35 different teams.

Now the fun part, breaking it all down.

The team that hate playing against Messi the most are undoubtedly Sevilla. The Argentinian has scored against them 23 times in 22 games; it's almost expected that he finds the net in those matches at this point.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Following Sevilla are Athletic Club, who are almost just as bad. In 23 games Messi has netted 22 goals. This is jointly followed by Osasuna and Valencia, with Messi putting 21 past both sides. However, it's important to note that the Barcelona wizard has only played Osasuna 17 times, compared to Valencia's 23.

A little further down the list comes Real Madrid. In the decade that Messi has dominated La Liga, Los Blancos have been his most competitive rivals, but that hasn't stopped him slotting 17 through the hands of greats such as Iker Casillas and Keylor Navas in a total 23 matches.

Pretty impressive stuff from the number 10. As the Blaugrana look set to capture La Liga, and Messi to claim this season's golden boot, these accolades simply add to on hell of a list of achievements throughout the course of his career.