Liverpool Starlet Set for Permanent Switch to Central Role After Impressive Run of Form

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that young defender Joe Gomez will switch to a permanent role at the centre of defence according to The Independent.

Gomez has impressed this season when used in a role at right-back or more centrally and his manager has now said that he thinks his future lies in the heart of Liverpool's back four.

The 20-year-old moved from Charlton Athletic for a fee of £3.5m in 2015, and this season has been a bit of a breakthrough one for the young defender. After Liverpool's 4-1 victory over West Ham at the weekend where he did not feature, Klopp explained his plans for Gomez.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

''Joe Gomez is coming from the centre more, he will in the future play there. He has to improve, but is more the defensive part for a full-back.''

He has made 27 appearances for Liverpool this season and has seriously impressed those at Anfield. He has also earned himself two England caps this year, and will be hoping to be on the plane to the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Whether that is as a full-back or centre-back is yet to be seen, and it will be interesting to see if the English defender can build a formidable pairing in defence with record signing Virgil Van Dijk.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Van Dijk has impressed since his record move to the club, and Liverpool fans will be purring at the suggestion of a solid back line to compliment their sublime attacking line-up.

They currently sit third in the table but are just two point behind second placed Manchester United and will be hoping to finish the season strongly.