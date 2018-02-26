Liverpool's Emre Can Tells Juventus He Needs Time Before Making Decision on Rumoured Transfer

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has told Juventus he needs more time to decide on his future, with the German reportedly mulling over his options before making a firm decision on his next club.

Tuttosport claim Can, who played and scored in the Reds' 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, needs more time to consider the offer Juventus have given.

His contract expires at the end of the season and the 24-year-old is reportedly not keen on signing a new deal at Anfield because he thinks his career will benefit from a move away from the club.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Can has been surrounded by transfer speculation recently, and manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted defeat in his attempts to get him to sign a new contract.

Can has become an increasingly vital part of Liverpool's side since his £10m move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. The midfielder has made over 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and fans will not be pleased to see the German move for no transfer fee.

The blow will no doubt be softened by the fact that Liverpool will sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita in the summer.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The box-to-box midfielder is highly rated in Germany, and many see him as the missing piece in a midfield at Anfield which has been heavily criticised since the retirement of club legend Steven Gerrard.

Despite Keita joining the club in the summer, Klopp is reportedly interested in signing another midfielder when Can leaves. Liverpool have been heavily linked with Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and he may be the man to fill the void left by Can.