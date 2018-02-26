Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Hints Feud Between Himself and Antonio Conte Is Over and Done With

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appears to have ended his feud with Antonio Conte after revealing their handshake had no need for any accompanying words.

The Portuguese tactician oversaw a 2-1 victory on Sunday at Old Trafford after his side had initially fallen behind.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard cancelled out Willian's opener to hand United three points that saw them climb back above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

A lot of focus had been placed on the two managers going into the game, after the pair recently became embroiled in a war of words - Mourinho calling Conte a 'clown' and Conte branding Mourinho 'senile'.

All eyes were on the pre-game handshake but there were no dramas as the pair appeared civil, and it was the same story at the end of the game.

As quoted by the Independent, Mourinho said: "The handshake doesn’t need any words.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I think that is what me and Antonio want to show to everyone. The handshake before and after the match I think is an example that everything in football you have to move and respect each other.





"Mourinho and Conte, they are not two ordinary persons in football. We have a history, we have an image and I’m really happy with that."

The nature of the victory will give Mourinho and United great confidence going forward, and the Red Devils will be expecting to follow the Chelsea victory up with another win against Crystal Palace next Monday.

