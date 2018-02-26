Marc-Andre ter Stegen Insists Barcelona Must Win Out to Claim 2017/18 La Liga Title

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has stated that his side must claim victory in every La Liga contest between now and the end of the season to be crowned champions.

Blaugrana maintained their seven point buffer over second-placed Atletico Madrid this weekend thanks to a 6-1 victory over Girona at Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

A hat-trick from Luis Suarez, two from Lionel Messi and a stunning first La Liga goal courtesy of Philippe Coutinho, eventually led Barça to a comfortable three points after falling behind in the third minute following a defensive mix-up between the German custodian and Samuel Umtiti.

However, two disappointing results since the turn of the year - the 1-1 draw with Espanyol and the goalless stalemate with Getafe - has offered Atletico Madrid a glimmer of hope of in securing a second La Liga championship in four years. Ter Stegen told Marca he believes any slip-ups between now and the end of the season could prove costly.

"All the games are important, and you have to win them, yes or yes, there is no other way to be leaders, if we fail, we have a team that is there, this is like that week after week", the 25-year-old said following his side's victory this weekend.

Ernesto Valverde will be hoping his men can maintain their current advantage, after witnessing his side's lead cut down from 11 points at one stage, and join recent greats Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique as Camp Nou bosses who have secured Spain's most prominent prize in their first term.