PHOTO: Scott Brown Lives Up to 'Hard Man' Tag During Celtic's Win Over Aberdeen

Glasgow Celtic midfielder Scott Brown continued to live up to his 'hard man' tag during his side's 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon, jumping straight to his feet and strutting off the pain following a horror tackle from debutant Sam Cosgrove.





Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney both found the back of the net as the Hoops maintained their nine-point advantage over fierce rivals Glasgow Rangers this weekend. However, it was six minutes before the end when tempers began to flare.

Two Dons men attempted to fell the midfielder with wild and late challenges, the last of which was Cosgrove's long after the ball was played - who clattered the Scotland international with what could have easily been a leg-breaking lunge.





However, not being one to ever want to show weakness in his arena, Brown briskly leapt to his feet before strutting away from the scene of the crime while verbally goading supporters and flexing his muscles.

The late and risky tackle from the inexperienced Aberdeen man saw his first senior afternoon end prematurely; receiving a straight red card eight minutes after being introduced, and boss Brendan Rodgers was only too happy his captain escaped any severe damage given the importance of him to the Hoops outfit.

“Scott is a big game player, especially in those moments", the ex-Liverpool manager told his post-match press conference after the win, as quoted by Goal.

"When it goes to 10 men he revels in it even more. Browny is a brilliant leader. He takes it, shrugs it off and gets back up again to dominate the game. He’s a big game player.”

The Northern Irishman will hope Brows is capable of stepping up to the challenge once again on March 11 when his side makes the short trip to Ibrox Stadium to face Glasgow Rangers.

However, it seems his time representing his country has come to an end, again, with the 32-year-old retiring from international football on Monday.