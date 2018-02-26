Premier League Legend Thierry Henry Hails Liverpool Star as More Effective Than Coutinho

Premier League great Thierry Henry waxed lyrical about Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah, after the Egyptian scored his 23rd league goal of the season in the 4-1 rout of West Ham on Saturday.

The well taken strike was also Salah's 20th with his left foot - setting a new Premier League record.

Arsenal hero Henry, who won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions, spoke on Sky Sports about just why Salah has been such a revelation at Liverpool this season.

"I like his movement, he always wants to go in behind,” Henry told Sky Sports, via the Daily Star.

“There’s no step-overs, there’s no trying to nutmeg, there’s no skills for no reason.

“He’s going at you, if you’re ready or not that’s your problem."

Salah started life at Anfield as a quarter of Liverpool's 'Fab Four', which has since been reduced to a three following Philippe Coutinho's January departure for Barcelona. However, Henry claimed that the former Roma and Chelsea attacker is more 'efficient' than Coutinho.

“I said at the beginning, I predicted that he can be as efficient as Coutinho," Henry continued.

“He has been more efficient than Coutinho in his first season. So we will see how far he’s going to go with that.

"Listen, if you’re a Liverpool fan and you have [Roberto] Firmino, Salah, [Sadio] Mane, you can only be happy.”