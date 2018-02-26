Rafael Benitez Hoping Injured Loanee Slimani Can Have Positive Impact in Relegation Run-in

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has offered an update as the status of injured striker Islam Slimani, who picked up a thigh strain after signing on a six month loan from Leicester City.

The Algerian international is yet to make his Newcastle debut, despite completing a move to St James' Park last month.

Rafa: “Slimani had a set back so he will not be available and will be (out for) at least a couple of weeks. He had an injury when he came, a set back in training and we will have to deal with that.” #NUFC pic.twitter.com/rtS3EZesQf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 23, 2018

However, Benitez is hopeful the striker can still make a positive impact on the Magpies' fight for Premier League survival, despite being set to miss at least two further games.

Subsequently, Slimani will only be eligible to make seven appearances for Newcastle as he won't be able to feature against his parent club - Leicester City - in April.

When asked whether he believes Slimani can make an impact in Newcastle's bid for Premier League survival, Benitez responded: "We have to see if Slimani is fit first. If he is fit, we will see.

"But Dwight [Gayle], Ayoze [Perez] and Joselu, if they continue working like they worked in the week, and then afterwards they score goals, that will be very good. Then Slimani will have to compete for his position.

"Hopefully, he will be another body and before the end of the season, he will be another one who can help."

Newcastle's next fixture sees them travel to Rafael Benitez's old stomping ground to face Liverpool at Anfield on 3rd March, knowing that a win over the Premier League high flyers being enough to potentially take the Magpies into 11th.