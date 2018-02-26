Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Has No More Dreams Left to Conquer in His Career

Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has no more dreams in football after a career littered with success and is confident and happy with the person he has developed into.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has secured 27 team trophies in spells with Sporting CP, Manchester United and Los Blancos, as well as 12 personal accolades, and admitted he no longer dreams of success, having already had so much of it in his life.

However, his lack of wanting tangible gratification for his achievements should not be confused with a lack of ambition, with the 32-year-old still very much up for the battle.

"I've won so many beautiful things that I don't have any more dreams," he said to Brazilian Youtube channel Desimpedidos, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Marca.

"Of course, if you ask me if I want to win again, then I would like to win the World Cup, obviously, but if I had to finish my career now, I would be super proud and happy. I never thought my career would be so great."

Ronaldo gave a surprising answer when asked whether he always aimed to be the best, citing the negatives of putting yourself under that intense pressure.

"No, because if you put pressure on yourself it's worse, you have to let things happen naturally and everything in my life was like that," he said.

"When you're very obsessed with something, you don't achieve your goals, both in football and in your personal life. Things happen when God wants them to."

Although when on the pitch Ronaldo's confidence is not hard to see, he did, however, admit that despite believing he had what it takes, the boy from Funchal did not see himself becoming one of the best in the world until his late teenage years.

"I knew I was a special child because although I was the same age as my classmates, I felt that I was doing things they couldn't," he added.

"But knowing that you are going to win a Ballon d'Or is very difficult.

"I played at Sporting, I went to Manchester United, and from there I felt 'I'm going to play with the best in the world, I'm going to play against the best in the world, and still I can stand out... ' - and that's when I started thinking that I could win a Ballon d'Or.

"That's how it started, from 16, 17 or 18 I knew it was possible, but not five!"