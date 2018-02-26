Robert Lewandowski's New Agent Hints at Real Madrid Switch as Rumours Intensify

Robert Lewandowski's new agent Pini Zahavi has admitted that his client's future is currently unclear, with a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid being the current priority for the striker.

He's been linked with the reigning Champions League winners for years, but speculation of Lewandowski's departure from the Allianz Arena has picked up rather drastically over the course of the current season.

Reports this term have also suggested that Madrid are preparing for a summer overhaul following a very disappointing season by their sublime standards. And while the likes of Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi have been reported to be in the running to replace the misfiring Karim Benzema, it may well be that Lewandowski is a front-runner:

"All the big clubs in Europe would like Robert. Real Madrid? This is my work and it is what I am starting to do now," his agent confirmed, as quoted by Fussballtransfer (via Marca).

Belief that the Polish goal scorer will make the switch to the Bernabeu has intensified over the last few days, with Lewandowski severing ties with his old agents Cezary Kucharski and Maik Barthe after ten years of service.

And it appears, after this most recent quote, that the 29-year-old is looking to engineer a move away from Bayern.

While a move to Madrid looks to be in the pipeline, his new agent Zahavi is believed to have a very strong relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, and it could well be the case that a Premier League move is next for the highly rated attacker - especially with the current goal scoring problems that the Blues are facing at Stamford Bridge.